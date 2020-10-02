Coca-Cola Felicitates with Ikoyi Club at 82nd Anniversary

Vanessa Obioha

On Tuesday, September 29, the Coca-Cola System comprising Coca-Cola Nigeria and Nigeria Bottling Company joined others in celebrating the 82nd anniversary of the Ikoyi Club, the elite club in Nigeria which was established in 1938.

Having just reopened since the shutting down of social clubs in the state to curtail the spread of the capricious COVID-19 pandemic, the anniversary celebration was held in the club lawn with many prominent personalities in attendance. The anniversary of the club incidentally coincides with the 67th anniversary of Coca-Cola’s presence in the country.

The internationally recognised beverage in Ebute Metta, Lagos, in 1953.

The long-term partnership between Ikoyi Club and Coca-Cola Nigeria has seen meaningful support of various sporting activities including badminton and golf, with the club hosting the Coca-Cola, sponsored golf tournament tagged ‘Road to Mauritius’ in 2018.

Speaking on the anniversary, the Managing Director Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd, Yebeltal

Getachew expressed an affinity for the mood and theme ‘The Upliftment of Hope’, noting that 2020 had been a challenging year and as such the event was aptly tagged.

“Our corporate ideals align with those of Ikoyi Club. We have a corporate purpose to refresh the world and make a difference in Africa. We like the Club’ are doing all that we can to reach out and empower people who have especially been impacted by this disease.”

His statement follows reports of Coca-Cola’s recent partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross Societies (IFRC) to procure and distribute over N200 million worth of medical supplies and protective wear to frontline health workers and volunteers in Nigeria.

Coca-Cola Nigeria recently launched a new campaign known as ‘Open Like Never Before’ with a big philosophy – of hope, inspiration, and optimism.

It supports and celebrates its retail partners, including small businesses, local hotels, cafes, clubs, and restaurants, many of whom will be reopening their doors to communities after a very challenging time. The campaign builds on the long tradition of optimism and social cohesion for which the brand is best known and seeks to support partners like Ikoyi Club.