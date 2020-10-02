Burna Boy Advocates for a Better Nigeria

By Vanessa Obioha

Foremost Nigerian artiste and Grammy nominee Burna Boy has called for a better Nigeria. The artiste made the call during his performance at a special event organised by THISDAY ARISE Group to commemorate the diamond anniversary of the country.

Pausing midway his act, the ‘Twice As Tall’ artiste spoke in vernacular about his desires for Nigeria. “I want a change in Nigeria because I want my children to grow up in a Nigeria they can be proud of.”

In recent times, Burna Boy has been quite vocal about his Pan-African vision where African lives matter. His latest body of work ‘Twice As Tall’ released few months ago are dotted with messages of his activism even as his fame continues to travel beyond the continent.

For his performance at the special occasion, Burna entertained fans with hits from his latest album such as ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, ‘Comma’ and other past hits such as ‘Angelina’ and the popular hit ‘Anybody’.