BUA Chairman, Rabiu Congratulates Nigeria at 60

The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, has congratulated Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary held yesterday.

In the goodwill message signed by him, the BUA Founder noted that it was 60 years ago that Nigeria became the most vibrant black nation in the world known for the richness of its culture and its progressive people.

He argued that while 60 years might seem a long time, Nigeria is still young as a nation, revealing that he only turned 60 this year and still considers himself a young man.

Rabiu also disclosed that while the journey has not been a smooth sail, celebrating Nigeria at 60 comes with great nostalgia.

“Recently, a foreign friend of mine was commenting on how easy it is for a Nigerian to easily dominate fields or spaces wherever they find themselves – anywhere in the world, and it got me thinking. What can we do to develop our national life in a way that helps every single Nigerian regardless of Age, Gender, Ethnicity, or Status to achieve their full potential?

“It was Barack Obama who said in his book, ‘The Audacity of Hope’ that, “…what’s troubling is the gap between the magnitude of our challenges and the smallness of everything else –the ease with which we are distracted by the petty and trivial, our chronic avoidance of tough decisions, our seeming inability to build a working consensus to tackle any big problem.” He wasn’t referring to Nigeria but this quote also rings true for us as Nigerians.

“Have we ever stopped to think of what is possible if we pooled together our individual strengths and resources in positive service to our country?

“There was a vision of our founding fathers – a vision that I believe can still very much be achieved. Our founding fathers have built us a nation, one that was to be bound in freedom, peace and unity. As citizens and leaders today, we must do all we can to build on that vision, sustain the legacy and then pass it to future generations.

“This is our Nigeria -the one that has birthed many world leaders – old and young – the Nigeria of beautiful culture… music… innovation. The Nigeria of Ahmadu Bello, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti! The Nigeria of Queen Amina of Zaria, the Nigeria of the richest black man in the world…

…of Wizkid, Nollywood and afrobeats. The Nigeria of millions of young entrepreneurs!

“This is our Nigeria. As a people, we must give peace a chance. We must unify our resources, our effort and harness them for the good of our own people to drive Nigeria on to greater heights.

“We must know without a doubt that we cannot afford to lose. We are one nation. Nigeria belongs to us all and our actions and or inactions as well as our choices will determine the next 60 for us and those yet unborn.

“We must stand up with the collective spirit that we are known for… We all have an obligation to pass on a country we are proud of to future generations. It starts by demanding accountability and being accountable in every aspect of our national life… it starts by remembering the values of what it is to be black, Nigerian and African. The values of community, of hard-work, of being true to ourselves… never giving up in the face of adversity,” he explained