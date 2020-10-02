At 60, We’re Yet to Realise Our Collective Aspirations, Says Okowa

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that it is not debatable that Nigeria’s collective aspirations of a united prosperous country has not been achieved due to premodial sentiments.

He added that nevertheless, the country has made progress in its 60 years journey.

Okowa stated this at the virtual Global commemoration of Nigeria at 60, hosted by THISDAY ARISE Group.

He stated: “For 60 years now, we have experienced life as an independent nation free from colonial rule. I just say that as Nigerians, we have had reasons to be thankful and to celebrate.

“Yes, it has not been an easy journey by any stretch of imagination. There have been twists and turns and sometimes it appears we are headed for the precipe, but by God’s merciful intervention, we have managed to stay the course.

“It is not debatable that we are yet to fully realise our collective aspirations as a united properus country, where premodial loyalty and sentiments have subsumed under an all-embracing national etho of patriotism, commitment, honesty, integrity and justice.

“Nevertheless, we must appreciate the progress we have made. I believe we can be proud of how far we have come as a country.

“Yes, we are not where we think we should be, but the truth also is that we are no longer where we used to be. Most importantly now, democracy has come to stay in our country.

“As we celebrate this milestone, I urge all to redouble our effort to keep alive the vision of our founding fathers for a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria, where everbody is free to pursue his dream of success irrespective of religion, tribe or state of orgin. I sincerely believe that the future holds limitless opportunity for us as a people.

“Regardless, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our living condition and alter our socio relationship but it has been said that when the going is tough, the tough gets going. I encourage all of us to stand firm and resolute.”