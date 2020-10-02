AIB to Conduct Regional Training

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Nigeria, has revealed plan to conduct a training for all accident investigators in the West African region to showcase its world class Flight Safety Laboratory located in Abuja.

The AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru who disclosed this during a Regional Enlightenment Symposium held at Enugu, recently, said the training would be held before the end of 2020.

Olateru, who was represented by the General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi described the symposium as, “another viable platform for all stakeholders to meet and deliberate on how to further grow our air transport system and promote our safety culture to meet global best practices.”

“Safety is the backbone of aviation and without it aviation loses its meaning. This is why every organ or unit in the industry works tirelessly to ensure the safety of air travelers. Until recently, the Nigerian aviation industry had no fatality for about five years.

“I would like to assure air travelers that the aviation industry is not daunted in its commitment to achieve zero accident in the industry. The AIB, on its part will not relent in its vigorous pursuit of adding values that will up the ante of safety in Nigeria and Africa,” Olateru added.

“Our duty, as accident investigators of civil aviation, is one thing, but understanding one’s needs is very critical to the success of any institution.

“The Bureau, under the current administration is focused on engendering relationships, which would facilitate excellence and enduring world-class standards in the investigation and prevention of air accidents in Nigeria.

“Collaboration is about creating a working relationship. For anybody to want to collaborate with you, first of all, you need to be in a position to add value. What we have done at AIB, is that we have raised the profile of the Bureau and built that trust within the industry that we are unbiased. That we are professionals, focused and that we are clear on our mandate,” he explained.