Tiwa Savage’s Thrilling Performance at THISDAY ARISE Group Independence Celebration Special

By Vanessa Obioha

The moment she took her shoes off, it became clear that the Nigeria music diva Tiwa Savage was keen on partying hard. Dressed in a tight leather pants and a net top, the singer displayed her dance moves on the elegant stage, singing mostly hits from her 2020 album ‘Celia’ such as ‘Attention’. She revealed that the sassy tune was a personal favourite.

However, the hit that got her groovy was ‘Koroba’, a danceable tune from ‘Celia’. It also marked the end of her performance.

The singer also felicitated with the country on her diamond jubilee, stating that she prays for “brighter days for Nigeria and for our children.”

Savage is the second female act to grace the event. Lola Rae performed earlier. Other artistes who have also performed include Wizkid, Flavour and Davido. Burna Boy is expected to grace the stage later.