Sanwo-Olu: We Must Create Opportunities for Youths to Excel

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, has said that Nigeria must create opportunities for its youths to excel.

Speaking Thursday night at the global virtual event hosted by THISDAY ARISE Group to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, Sanwo-Olu said one of the most crucial priorities of his government was to ensure creation of enabling environment for the teaming population of young persons in the state to be able to attain their individual potential.

The governor said the country may have gone through several challenges but “the good thing is that even in our diversity, there is strength in our unity and that Nigeria has continued to grow stronger.”

He said that his administration had since recognised the critical role of the youths in the future development of the country and had made creating opportunities for them to achieve their goals, a priority.

Speaking about challenges facing Lagos state, Sanwolu said the state had a large population with its attendant huge responsibility.

He said that the state government would strive to maintain the prime position of Lagos as the nation’s commercial and economic nerve centre.

“We feel a sense of responsibility to ensure that Lagos remained home for everyone that come here to do genuine business. Lagos remains the centre of excellence in the country and we will continue to create that enabling environment,” he said.