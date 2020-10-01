Old Students to Inaugurate N50m School Projects

The old students of St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, Osun State will, on Saturday, commission projects worth N50million and formally hand them over to the school’s management.

The projects include gated fence worth N18million; a full size bronze statue of the founder, Rev. Father Fabian Cloutier, N5.1 million; modern toilets, N12.5million; library renovation, N5million and renovation of two blocks of classrooms at N15million.

Osun State Governor, Mr. Isiaka Oyetola and His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife are expected at the event.

While the gated fence was funded from the purse of the association, individual sets and philantropic old students facilitated the renovation of facilities. Among the old students who sponsored projects is Mr. Ayodele Alabi whose bronze statue of the founder welcomes visitors to the main grounds of the school.

The statue, atop a marble structure, is 4.3metres (13feet) in height.

Besides, Ayodele also renovated a wing of a block of classrooms.

Another old student, Senator Iyiola Omisore donated a computer class and generator while Senator Babajide Omoworare renovated the administrative block.

The 1973/77 and 1976/81 sets renovated blocks of classrooms while the 1979/84 set renovated the library.

The Publicity Secretary of the association and former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan said in a statement yesterday that the association will also confer on the governor and the monarch the Grand Patron awards of the association to appreciate their contributions to educational development of the state.