Nigeria @60: Wizkid Performs Brown Skin Girl at THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration

By Vanessa Obioha

Ahead of his ‘Made in Lagos’ album release slated for this month, Nigerian music superstar Wizkid performed his duet with American singer Beyoncé ‘Brown Skin Girl’ at the THISDAY ARISE Group Global Virtual Commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

The ‘Daddy Yo’ crooner was among the African artistes that the American singer featured in her ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album, as part of the Disney live animation of the classic cartoon ‘The Lion King’. Beyoncé also featured her daughter Blue Ivy and Saint Jhn on the track.

In the spirit of Independence, the young singer wished the country more happy days.

Other songs performed by the artiste include his 2014 hit single ‘Ojuelegba’ and ‘Joro’.

The 6-hour global virtual commemoration from 5pm GMT to 11pm GMT is featuring leading performers, fashion from top designers and speeches from icons, statesmen and global leaders.