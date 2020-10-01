News in Photographs: A Colourful But Low-key 60th Independence Celebration

Nigeria Thursday marked its 60th independence anniversary with a colorful but low-key celebration at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The independence parade presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, was attended by First Lady Aisha Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife Patience Jonathan, former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

Also at the Eagle Square were Service Chiefs, some federal cabinet members and top government officials.

The celebration featured fly pasts by the Nigerian Air Force and parade by the Armed Forces and para-military agencies.

There was also a colourful parade by cultural troupes displaying the beauty of Nigerian tribes.

Here are images of the celebration.