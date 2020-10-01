EKEDC Suspends Service Reflective Tariff for Two Weeks

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the suspension of its new tariff and reverted to the old tariff effective last Monday.

This followed the bilateral agreement reached between the organised labour unions and the federal government, in line with directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to Distribution Companies (Discos) to suspend the newly implemented Service Reflective Tariff (SRT),

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of the Company, Godwin Idemudia, obtained last night.

He explained that the Disco has fully complied with the directive and has reverted to the old tariff for the said two-week window pending further directive by the electricity industry regulator.

He noted that, “our prepaid customers who purchase electricity tokens from 28th September will now have the value of their purchases reflecting the old tariff in their tokens while our postpaid customers will see the old tariff reflected in their October bill.”

Idemudia urged customers to go ahead with their previous month bill settlements, “while we await the decision of the Federal Government on the next line of action.”

He also encouraged customers to engage the company via its customer care line, email and social media platforms, for further information and enquiries on the topic.

Idemudia concluded by wishing customers a Happy Independence Day celebration and urged them to be safety conscious and comply with all existing Covid-19 protocols as they go about their Independence anniversary celebrations and avoid electricity sites and installations.