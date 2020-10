The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday listed additional 146,878,241 ordinary shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. According to the exchange, the additional shares arose from the Scheme of Merger between Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Savannah Sugar Company Limited.

With this listing of the additional 146,878,241 ordinary shares, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has now increased from 12,000,000,000 to 12,146,878,241 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.