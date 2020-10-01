ATCON Holds Telecoms Dialogue October 15

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON), has announced October 15 as the new date for its National Dialogue on Telecommunications and ICT Sector in Nigeria, with the theme: “Harnessing the Digital Resources for the Building of our National Economy”.

The forum, which is billed to hold at NAF Conference Centre Abuja, is positioned to grow the entire sector of the Nigerian economy exponentially as thought leaders in the sector are expected to come up with ideas as to what the public and private sector can do to maximize the benefits inherent in the digital economy.

Discussions at the forum are expected to focus on solutions that could reverse the fallen standard of Nigeria’s GDP.

President of ATCON, Mr. Olusola Teniola who announced the new date, said ATCON was pleased to announce the confirmation of some personalities that would attend the forum. They include: the Minister, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami ; Executive Governor, Plateau State, Dr. Simon Bako Lalong; EVC/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta; Director-General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; Country Director (Nigeria), World Bank, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri; Managing Director/CEO, Airtel Networks, Mr. Segun Ogunsanya; Managing Director/CEO, 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield; CEO, Huawei Nigeria, Mr. Trevor Liuyan, among others.

“The National Dialogue on Telecoms and ICT is targeted at changing the structure of the country’s development through the maximum utilisation of digital resources such that federal government, state government and other key stakeholders in the Agriculture, Education, Oil and Gas, Health, Industry, Trade and Investment, Security and Defence Sectors, would leverage the event to improve their contributions to the nation’s GDP,” Teniola said.

He listed the strategic objectives of the proposed National Dialogue as:

To intentionally channel collaborative positive efforts toward Nigerian Digital Economy with the sole aim of accelerating our economy’s performance in relation to other leading African countries; To serve as a forum to discuss the recently launched documents on Digital Economy and take stakeholders input for implementation; To optimally X-ray the factors that have worked for and against the telecom and ICT sector in Nigeria; and To discuss regulations and policies around AI, IoTS and Blockchain and the rest.