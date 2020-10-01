Again, NAF Names Buildings after Arotile, Nine Others

The Nigerian Air Force has named a two-block of 4 x 2 bedroom married officers accommodation at the NAF Base in Abuja after the late first female fighter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile.

This is coming few weeks after a remodeled Pilots’ crew room ’ at the 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was named after the pilot who died in a car accident at the NAF Base in Kaduna in July.

Disclosing this yesterday during the inauguration of the buildings at NAF Base Asokoro, Abuja, the Director of Administration, Air Vice Marshal A. Pani, said nine other deceased officers, who died in active service, were also similarly honoured with blocks of buildings named after them.

He said that the buildings were constructed by the Ministry of Defence as part of its 2018 capital project.

Pani stated, “These blocks are, therefore, being named after nine officers and one airman to immortalise them in recognition of their sacrifices.

“In this regard, at NAF Base Bill Clinton Drive, one of the two blocks of 10 x 1 bedroom transit accommodation is named after Flying Officer AA Mohammed (NAF/5082), who was KIA (killed in action) on 5 Sep 20 in Birnin Gwari while the second block of 10 x 1 bedroom transit accommodation is named after Flt Lt Akweke Junior Nwakile (NAF/3014) who was KIA on 21 Jul 14 while participating in Operation Lafiya Dole in the North -East.

“Additionally, the two blocks of 4 x 2 bedroom married officers accommodation are named after Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile (NAF/4512F) who died as a result of road traffic accident on July 24, 2020 at NAF Base Kaduna and Flt. Lt. John Ayonoteh Adams (NAF/3104) who was KIA on Feb 19, 2013 while participating in Operation Zaman Lafiya.”

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the provision of befitting accommodation for the personnel and their families remained a top priority for the NAF.

“We are currently undertaking massive renovations, remodelling and upgrading of existing accommodation in NAF Bases across the country in order to bring them to acceptable standard,” he noted.