Advocacy Group Tasks FG on Insecurity, Disunity

By Sunday Okobi and Rebecca Ejifoma

An advocacy group, NALT Club International, has joined many citizens and friends of Nigeria to celebrate its 60th Independence anniversary, with a call to the federal government to end the violent communal clashes and other forms of insecurity across the country.

The organisation stated this yesterday in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officers, Okenna Nnamchi and Nwaeze Okeoma in Lagos.

According to the group, “in marking its 60th anniversary, the Nigerian Government has vowed to remain committed to promoting sound economic management, good governance, fostering economic and social development and contributing positively to the realisation and maintenance of peace, security, stability and development in Africa and West Africa in particular.”

While the organisation expressed appreciation over the laudable initiatives of the government, it however expressed concerns that since independence, Nigeria had struggled with unending violent communal clashes and identity-based conflicts.

The statement read in part: “Although Nigeria has been under democratic governance after many years of military rule, internal security challenges have continued to be complex in the country, marred with an unstable political climate.

“Political and social rivalries, religious tensions, farmer/herder clashes, inequitable resource allocation and increasing poverty levels have incited extreme and on-going violence in Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.

“Also, the Nigeria/Biafra War, which erupted and sustained itself for about three years as a result of the attempted breakaway from Nigeria by the then eastern state, still remains the biggest threat to the Nigerian project as it continues to linger through various guises including IPOB, MASSOB and others.”