Excitement as Uduaghan Formally Returns to PDP

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

There was seeming excitement in the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State yesterday as former state Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, returned to the PDP officially.

After months of speculation about his plans to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he had joined in the heat of the activities leading to the 2019 general election, Uduaghan yesterday collected a new membership card as an authentic member of the PDP once again.

Tongues had been wagging in the recent past about an impending return to his old party following reports of series of visits to key leaders of the PDP in the state, including the state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; former state Governor, James Ibori, and former Secretary to the State Government, Ovuozorie Macaulay, until he picked his membership card yesterday.

However, Uduaghan vowed to help strengthen the party in the state, saying he felt good coming back to his political roots, having tasted life on the other side with the APC.

The returnee formally rejoined the PDP after he was officially handed the party membership card by his Unit 1, Ward 6 Chairman, Kingsley Ogio, at his Abigborodo community in Warri North Local Government Area at about 12:33pm.

The former governor in post on his Facebook handle titled: ‘I am back home’, said: “I am back to join forces with other party leaders to strengthen our party, the largest party in Africa, the PDP!

Addressing party faithful after receiving his PDP membership card, Uduaghan said: “I just stepped out for a few days to find out what is happening outside there, and I had come back to strengthen our party, the PDP.

“Today I have come to reactivate my membership of the party. I came to pick up my card that I left behind while I was going. I have been hearing that we have a few challenges (but) politics is always about challenges; whatever challenges we have, we shall all sit down, put our heads together and deal with them.”

Uduaghan told his ward PDP members, teeming supporters and party leaders in the state that: “We have the manpower, we have the experience, we have the capacity to be able to be in the forefront in Delta State, and that we shall do.

“We are going to get what belongs to us and that we shall also do. As a former commissioner, SSG, and a governor in the state, there is very little I don’t know in the state.”

Reacting to Uduaghan’s return, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, said the party “applauded the decision,” saying the PDP warmly welcome the ex-governor and other people who wish to come under the big umbrella of the party.”