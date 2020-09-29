Ahmedu Salutes First D’Tiger in NBA Final

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

A member of the board of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Col. Sam Ahmedu (rtd) has heaped plaudits on D’Tigers player, Gabe Vincent as he emerges the first national team player to reach the NBA finals.

Gabe Vincent who played for Nigeria’s D’Tigers at the China 2019 FIBA World Cup in China emerged Eastern Conference Champion with the Miami Heats to qualify for the 2020 NBA Finals.

“Congrats to Gabe Vincent and D’Tigers. Congrats NBBF. Congrats Nigeria,” Ahmedu who also doubles as FIBA Africa Zone Three President gushed on FUBS WhatsApp platform yesterday evening.

The Miami Heat reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014 as a 125-113 win over the Boston Celtics wrapped up a 4-2 series victory.

The three-time NBA champions will play Western Conference winners Los Angeles Lakers in the best-of-seven finals, with game one on Wednesday.

Bam Adebayo top-scored for the Heat with a career-high 32 points and 14 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler added 22.

Defeat was the Celtics’ third Eastern Conference finals loss in four years.

Adebayo had shouldered the blame for the Heat’s loss in game five but “left it all on the court” to redeem himself on Sunday.

“I had to realign myself with who I really want to become and I showed that tonight,” he said.

“Being in that moment and embracing it and taking over as we win the conference finals is a great thing for me.”

Head coach Erik Spoelstra led the Heat to back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 when LeBron James starred for the franchise.