PMG to Build ICT Hub in Ondo

A political research and development think-tank group, Pentagon Movement Group (PMG), has disclosed that discussions are currently ongoing between its leadership and a top Chinese investor to construct what it described as the “biggest Information and Communications Technology (ICT) hub” in Ondo State.

The hub, expected to deal on telecommunications, electronics and computer systems, is to cost over $50 million.

Speaking during an empowerment programme for artisans and Okada riders sponsored by PMG at Ile Oluji in Ile Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of the state, the Ondo State Coordinator of the Group, Mr. Lulu Fawehinmi, said the world is gradually moving away from crude oil driven-economy towards ICT.

Fawehinmi warned that any country that fails to embrace technology now does so to the detriment of the future of her younger generation and generation yet unborn.

“The leadership of PMG under the leadership of our founder, Mr. Babajide Akeredolu, is currently in progressive discussions with some Chinese investors to build what may be the biggest ICT hub in West Africa estimated to cost $50 million.

“Crude oil, rather than being a blessing to Nigeria, is more or less a curse now. The infrastructure built with cocoa are still visible in South-west till now but what crude oil has offered Nigeria is destruction and ethnic clashes.

“If you look at it critically, you will discover that western nations are gradually moving away from crude oil to embracing technology-powered machines, including automobiles, therefore, any country that is not currently prioritising technological innovations and development does that at her own peril.

“By the grace of God, the ICT Hub, all things being equal, shall have its focus centred on production and maintenance on telecommunications, electronics and computer gadgets.

“We at PMG are committed to the vision of our Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) towards building an industrialized state against the current civil service dominated system hence our support for his reelection bid because we need him to help us to fulfil our vision for Ondo State and Nigeria.

“PMG is a group of young professionals that want to show class and direction on development through political participation. We cannot leave politics to the class of appetitive if not, we shall continue to cry of underdevelopment and bad governance,” Fawehinmi, said.

The group, which urged artisans in Ile Oluji community to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10th governorship elections in the state, rounded off the visit to the ancient town with a donation of 1,000 litres of petrol to commercial motorcyclists at two filling stations in the community.