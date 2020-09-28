‘Experience Centre Will Boost Tech Adoption’

Emma Okonji

Microsoft and Dell Technologies have said the Tech Experience Centre that is billed for launch October 1, will save huge costs and will boost faster technology adoption in Nigeria.

The Director, Central and West Africa, Dell Technologies, Nicholas Travers, who expressed delight over the expected launch of the Tech Experience Centre, said: “It is an ambitious technology project that will bridge the gap to cutting-edge technologies for millions of Nigerians. The project will save the huge costs and capital flight while also boosting technology adoption in Nigeria.”

The Managing Director, Microsoft Nigeria, Akin Banuso, said the planned launch of the Tech Experience Centre, a mega technology project, would see Nigeria play host to cutting-edge technologies from the biggest global brands.

Travers who hailed TD Africa, for the landmark initiative, said Dell Technologies, a partner on the project and one of the global tech giants expected to occupy the centre, was proud to be associated with the unprecedented development.

“This is a fantastic initiative by TD Africa, perhaps the first of its kind in the region and we are proud to be part of it. With expected visitors spanning CEOs, MDs and Heads of Technology from different sectors of the Nigerian economy, we believe the Tech Experience Centre will help reduce the decision making cycle and save huge costs and time of traveling to locations outside our continent to visit and experience these technologies at work,’’ Travers said.

Travers revealed his excitement with the strategic nature of the Experience Centre, which he believes will go a long way in helping Dell Technologies showcase its suite of cutting-edge technologies.

The launch of the Experience Centre would support the growth of technology in Nigeria and the West African region. Also, it provides a fantastic platform for Dell Technologies to showcase the very many technologies we offer, he said.

Banuso added: ‘‘The Tech Experience Centre will play an extremely strategic role in enabling us in Nigeria to build and work with our customers to envision solutions that will move us forward to the future we require. This ought to help with showing our customers what I would call ‘The art of the possible.

‘‘TD Africa is a key partner for Microsoft in Nigeria to enable us reach the breadth of the market. We hope to collaborate with the TD team to enable the Centre to host Microsoft Technology envisioning sessions that will be like a window into the future and present of possibilities,’’ he enthused.

The Microsoft Senior Executive further hopes the centre will serve as a strategic resource point for various classes of visitors.”