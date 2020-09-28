Assault: Court Orders Senator Abbo to Pay Woman N50m

By Alex Enumah

Justice Samirah Bature of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday ordered a serving Senator, Elisha Abbo, to pay the sum of N50 million as compensation to Mrs Osimibibra Warmate for assaulting her last year,

Abbo was caught in the act via a CCTV camera inside an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Delivering judgment in a fundamental right suit brought against the senator on alleged assault of Warmate, in March 2019, Justice Bature condemned the senator’s conduct as a federal lawmaker, adding that he had failed to live by example.

The civil judgement came weeks after a magistrate court found the senator not guilty of criminal assault.

The police had arraigned Abbo before a magistrate court in Zuba, last year on a one-count charge for assaulting Warmate at a sex-toy shop in Abuja.

Despite a video evidence of the incident, Abdullahi Ilelah, the magistrate, upheld the no-case submission filed by the lawmaker and dismissed the case.

However, Warmate proceeded to file a fundamental rights suit marked CV/2393/19 before the FCT high court.

Meanwhile, the senator has asked his lawyers to appeal the ruling.