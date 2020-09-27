Is the world getting crazier or is it just me that thinks so?
One of the fires in California is reported as having been started by fireworks at a gender reveal party.
A gender reveal party seems a rather indulgent event, more for the parents than any children on the way. Perhaps we should celebrate the important events in life and not every event – it’s the birth of a healthy child that should be celebrated.
As to the damage done, did anyone think about the start of the word fireworks, – fire! Surely setting off explosives in the heat wasn’t a great idea.
I am sure that common sense seems less common nowadays.
––Dennis Fitzgerald,
Melbourne, Australia