Is the world getting crazier or is it just me that thinks so?

One of the fires in California is reported as having been started by fireworks at a gender reveal party.

A gender reveal party seems a rather indulgent event, more for the parents than any children on the way. Perhaps we should celebrate the important events in life and not every event – it’s the birth of a healthy child that should be celebrated.

As to the damage done, did anyone think about the start of the word fireworks, – fire! Surely setting off explosives in the heat wasn’t a great idea.

I am sure that common sense seems less common nowadays.

––Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia