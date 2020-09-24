‘TD Africa Tech Centre Will Unlock Opportunities’

As Nigeria looks forward to the official launch of the Tech Experience Centre, HP has said it will unlock global opportunities in Nigeria.

Managing Director, HP Nigeria and District Manager, Central Africa, Ife Afe, who made the disclosure, expressed delight with the development, even as she further disclosed that the launch of the centre would bridge the gap to complete technology adoption for millions of Nigerians.

HP is one of the global Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) that will be represented in the Tech Experience Centre located within Yudala Heights at 13 Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Afe, ‘‘I do believe Nigerians are early adopters of new and exciting technology. Having a dedicated space where people can view and experience cutting-edge technology across rich and diverse portfolio is an important step towards complete Adoption.

‘‘Technology is about transformation. This tech centrewill serve as a bridge, taking people from the imaginative stage to the experiential stage, thereby unlocking a new technological wave. I am very glad that TD Africa is taking this bold step and I look forward to the great collaborations that will flow out of this initiative.’’

The HP Senior Management Executive reiterated the strong interest in Nigeria by the tech brand.

‘‘We are strong believers in the Nigerian project and the boundless potential inherent in the population when exposed to cutting-edge technology. We also value the foresight and vision of our long-time partner and co-developer – TD Africa. We are proud of this project and are confident of its success and positive impact not just in the sphere of business but also in human capital development,’’ Afe said.

On what to expect from HP in the Tech Experience Centre, she revealed that a lot would be in store for every visitor.

‘‘HP is in the business of making life better for everyone, everywhere, hence revolutionary innovation in Health care, Security, Gaming and Printing Solutions will be showcased in the Technology Centre. Cutting- edge, sustainable, diverse and relevant innovation in technology.