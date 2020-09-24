SPAN Marks 15 Years of Artistic Performance, Celebrates Nigeria at 60

By Mary Nnah

Society for the Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN) is set to hold another session of dance fiesta, as its marks its 15th year of existence and this time, the occasion is coinciding with Nigeria’s 60th anniversary.

SPAN is a non-governmental organisation set up in February 2005 with the aim of creating a world standard for performing arts education and expression in Nigeria. It has put 15 years of success in capacity building in performing art employment and development.

Speaking on the significance of this year’s event, SPAN Founder/Chairperson, Mrs Sarah Boulos said, “We are the future of a thriving industry with young Nigerian artists who have understood the very essence of their citizenship through creativity and civic responsibility. This year, our slogan is #committedtovalueyou under the season tagged SPAN – Committed and Valued.

“This season, we are also celebrating SPAN at 15 and Nigeria at 60. With the launch of our call to action to all the nations to build the state of the art performing centre in the Eko Atlantic City, we are producing a masterpiece with 60 performers on our land there, to announce our commitment to contribute to our nation as performing thriving artists and change makers.”

For 15 years since inception, SPAN has been offering exceptional opportunities in dance, music, theatre and visual arts to the talented Nigerian youth, by inspiring, training, and empowering them, so that their creativity is unleashed.

Emphasising on SPAN’s commitment to the development of performing art in Nigeria, Boulos said, “We believe that every citizen matters; that as an arts community composed of more than 3000 members and 100 affiliates, we cannot give up, that we must stand out and know our purpose, our talent and develop it with excellence. We can still shine and stay relevant to our community and the society at large.”

To celebrate Nigeria at 60 and SPAN at 15, the organisation is staging a seven minute masterpiece in music dance and drama to be released on October 1, 2020 at SPAN’ Eko Atlantic City land where SPAN firmly believes it can build together a state of the art performing art centre and an academy for Nigeria to reaffirm the excellence in young gifts and talents.

SPAN Chairperson who revealed that the event will be broadcasted worldwide on October 1, added, “I believe it now, more than ever, that we all must individually contribute our personal values to be part of the change for Nigeria’s future that we all greatly desire.

“Our movement this year ‘Committed to Value You’ stands as the primary focus of our 15 year old journey and to raise funding to build our performing art centre to be the home for our performing artists who desire to empower their future in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.”

Lined up programmes for the forthcoming event include 15 challenges designed to empower different categories of the populace; 15 broadcasted successful stories of some of brilliant artistes who having honed their skills at SPAN, have gone on to impact the communities around them, a virtual performing art summit, launch of Filmmaker kids and teen club, which opened recently, opening of six SPAN branches studio to provide music , dance and drama education in Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Surulere, Ikeja, Ikorodu and Dolphin Estate.

Considering the new normal and deliberation consciousness on ground occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic, SPAN intends to make the forthcoming event virtual.

“We are planning a special cocktail with COVID-19 safety measures in place in December and special live performances for an exclusive audience on December 5, 2020 and a special presentation of Alice in Wonderland with SPAN kids for our families to enjoy live and virtually, she added.