Ogun to Boost Online Payment with Discounts

The Ogun State government is offering property owners and residents who are willing to make online payments on amenity charges up to 50 per cent discount.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who announced government’s intention to promote online payment in the country, said government has made payment of the Land Use and Amenities Charges in the state very convenient, with its online payment platform or by using the SystemSpecs’ Remita platform at government’s stipulated channels or at any commercial bank nationwide.

According to a statement issued by the state, “All Ogun State government demand notices now come with a unique payment code which is all that is required to effect online payment on its portal or at any commercial bank nationwide. The demand notices also have a QR Code for validation of the bill from the Ogun State government.”

The government added non-compliance will result in sanctions on the affected property in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Payments made before September, 30, will attracts a 50 per cent discount, payments made between October 1 and October 31, attracts a 25 per cent discount, while payments made between November 1 and November 30, 2020 attracts a discount of 10 per cent,”

The state government also warned that the Land Use and Amenities Charge has no accredited agents and only payments made using the bills payment code and on the Remita platform would enjoy the applicable discounts.