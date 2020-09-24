Ogun Community Lauds Airtel

Members and leaders of Isokan community in Ogun State has commended Airtel Nigeria for helping to reconnect the community to the public power grid 15 years after it was disconnected due to equipment failure.

The situation of the Isokan community was brought to the attention of the telecoms company after a member heard about the Airtel Touching Lives initiative and beckoned on the organisation to intervene.

The story was featured in an episode of the television programme, ‘Airtel Touching Lives’, which aired earlier in the year on national television and showed community members narrating how livelihood had been adversely impacted over the years, throwing homes, families and businesses in distress.

During the moving episode, Airtel pledged to support the community with the sum of N7 million to bankroll the electrification project which had been abandoned due to lack of funds.

The telecoms company had since delivered on its promise, restoring power to the community following the erection of 29 utility poles and connection of the high tension and low tension cables to the main power grid transformer.

The people of Isokan showered encomiums on Airtel for restoring their long lost hope and giving hundreds of families a chance at a better life as businesses can now thrive with the prospect of stable electricity in the community.

Commenting on the project, Secretary, Electrification of Isokan Community, Mr. Bamidele Olusegun Moses, said the intervention remained life-changing, while thanking Airtel for truly touching the lives of those in dire need without the attendant fanfare.

“Airtel Touching Lives has really touched our lives beyond our imagination. It still feels unreal because we had been in this situation for so long and nobody came to our rescue. I just want to thank Airtel for such generosity. This means so much to the people of Isokan. May God bless Airtel always,” Moses said.

Also commenting on the intervention, the Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Emeka Oparah, said Airtel would remain committed to creating prosperity opportunities for Nigerians and providing platforms that would make lives better for more Nigerians.

“The Airtel Touching Lives initiative has a singular vision of providing relief for communities and individuals who require them. We are excited that life has returned to the Isokan Community and we will not relent in our efforts of reaching out to underprivileged persons and communities across the country,” Oparah said.