Rinotech Group Hails Governor Uzodinma

An automobile company, the Rinotech Group of Companies has extolled the leadership qualities of Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The firm described the governor as a visionary leader who is focused on providing quality serviceable means of transportation to civil servants in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the company’s Group Managing Director, Innocent Anaele expressed gladness over move by the governor to address challenges faced by civil servants in the state.

Delivering vehicles to civil servants and some governor’s aides to enable them carry out their tasks effectively, he said the gesture was a proof of shared prosperity program promises of the governor to the state.

Meanwhile, the Rinotech Facilities Nigeria Limited boss, dealers in automobile vehicles that supplied over 30 county seated buses with accommodation of over 34 seaters presented to the civil servants by the Governor, pledged to continue to support the administration of the Imo governor.

There are also over hundreds of ambulance town service and quick service response vehicles for health services delivery to be distributed across the state.

He maintained that the state government was fulfilling the promises made to Imo people on shared prosperity.

He described Uzodinma as an arbiter of development to the people whose intension is to better the life of the common man.

He stressed that the Governor’s virtues is another exhibition that will definitely go a long way to show the seriousness of the Governor, his team of administrators and civil servants to move the state forward.