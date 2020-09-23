NSE Lists United Capital Plc’s N10 Billion Bond

By Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has listed the United Capital Plc’s N10 billion 5-year 12.5 per cent Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Series I Bonds Due 2025 under its N30 bond Bond Programme.

United Capital Plc had said that bond issuance added to the impressive portfolio of innovative and landmark transactions which are hallmark of its brand. The bond issuance recorded a 124 per cent subscription, which the company said it was investors’ confidence in United Capital Plc and a testament to the leading role the organisation continues to play in the financial services space.

United Capital had recorded a growth of 16 per cent in profit after tax (PAT) to N1.91 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2020, up from N1.65 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.