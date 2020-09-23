Koloflow: Sleeper Mixtape is a Game Changer for Me

Nigerian music star, Aroloye Samuel Ayomide famously known as Koloflow has released his anticipated mixtape entitled ‘SLEEPER’, describing it as soul lifting and one that have big influence on his fans. Koko flow who is currently topping music charts described himself as the breath of fresh air in the music industry and assured his fans of new tunes and visuals before the end of the year.

Speaking on his new project, the young act from the royal family of Idanre kingdom said he developed interest in singing and began his music career at a very tender age.

He describes himself as a rapper, pop artiste and songwriter with a touch of class. This is his first official mixtape which comprises of six tracks, including a bonus hit which was all written by him.

When speaking about the first single AFROVIBE, he says ‘ The Afrovibe is a new dimension to show the new sound, newness of Koloflow from what people used to know him as.’

Detailing the songs on the mix tape he shares that AfroVibe is more like a genre to him as you are vibing with no stress.

SWEET POTATOE is all about being emotionally attached to a girl. LUDO was inspired by WandeCoal and it really brought out the sound in Koloflow. Slow Mo is like an anthem for every single soul out there on the street chasing their dreams even when they should sleep. MAMACITA from the beginning to the end of this particular song is a spectacular view of attributing a young, beautiful, and well-nurtured lady with what a man wants. It entails the summary of love and passion for oneself towards another. ENITAN is just like the saying, what a boy sees while standing on an Iroko tree, an elder can see more even while sitting on the ground.