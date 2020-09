Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has joined Inter Milan from Barcelona in a 1m euro (£900,000) deal.

The signing reunites the 33-year-old with manager Antonio Conte after the pair won three successive Serie A titles together at Juventus.

Inter make a belated start to their league campaign on Saturday when they entertain Fiorentina.

Vidal had been at Barcelona since 2018, having previously played for Bayern Munich after four years at Juventus.