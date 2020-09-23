AXA Mansard Insurance Hosts Brokers

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, a member of the AXA Group recently organised a webinar for insurance brokers with focus on transformational leadership in the evolving business environment.

The company during the event emphasised the importance of transformational leadership, emotional intelligence, mental health awareness and its impact on the industry currently.

In his presentation, the Head of Energy and Emerging Corporates, Akinlolu Akinyele, explained that the event was geared towards improving collaboration with partners in the insurance brokerage community and thus creating an avenue for the deepening of technical excellence and overall growth of the industry.

Also, the Head, Preventives and Wellness Unit, AXA Mansard Health, Dr. Edeigbini Omokhudu, spoke on mental health.

The Principal Consultant and CEO, VTB Consulting Limited, Victor Tamunokuro Briggs, said “It is a state of being that appreciates his or her own abilities and can cope with the normal stresses of life; thus, making him or her productive to themselves and to the society.”

He also explained that with every state in life, there can also be a state of disequilibrium or imbalance. This was referred to as mental illness.

He said AXA Mansard was registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM) to offer life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria, whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. He further said the parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.