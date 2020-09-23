$6m Internet Scam: Suspect on FBI’s Watch List Submits Self to EFCC

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it has commenced investigation of one Felix Osilama Okpoh, an alleged fraudster on the watch list of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), for his involvement in a $6million internet fraud.

A statement issued by EFCC said Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the commission in company with his parents, Col. Garuba Okpoh (rtd) and Mrs. Justina Okpoh.

Okpoh, alongside Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode and Nnamdi Orson Benson, had been declared wanted by the FBI sometimes in 2019 for their alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC), scheme that defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over $6,000,000.

The suspect allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts to his conspirators, which were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over $1,000, 000.

He was, on August 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

However, Okpoh, on Friday, September 18, 2020, turned himself in at the Lagos Zonal Office of the Commission in company with his parents.

Okpoh, during interrogation, said he made the move to surrender himself to the commission out of respect he had for his parents and his resolve to be morally upright.