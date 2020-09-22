Sekibo Flays Pockets of Violence During Edo Poll

By Deji Elumoye

A member of the National Assembly, Senator George Sekibo, has condemned the violence associated with last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state.

The Chairman of Rivers state caucus in the Assembly, however, congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki on his reelection despite the initial hiccups in the early hours of the election day.

In a statement, the ranking Senator while thanking the good people of Edo state for their peaceful conduct at the polls, condemned the violence that erupted in some parts of the state and called on Edo people to embrace peace and work with Obaseki for the positive development of the state.

Sekibo said “despite the initial deliberate police act of barricading the West End Hotel where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors lodged, the will of Edo people was perfected at the polls.”

He gave kudos to Governor Wike for leading the PDP to victory in Edo state despite being unlawfully intimidated by the APC and the Nigerian Police.

The Senator also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible election in the state.