Obaseki: Tinubu, Others Like Him are Threats to Democracy

By Udora Orizu

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and others like him are threats to democracy in Nigeria.

Obaseki said this on Tuesday when he appeared on The Morning Show of ARISE TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY.

Describing the former Lagos governor and other others like him as extra constitutional players, Obaseki said they constitute a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

While shedding light on what he meant by extra-constitutional player, Obaseki said there was no where in the APC constitution that provides for the position of national leader, a title Tinubu bears.

“There is nothing in our party or the constitution of our party that gives anybody the title of a leader,” he said, adding that bearing that title “does not give them any constitutional power to sit in the comfort of their rooms and decide who gets what office.”

“If we allowed them to continue with what they are doing they will harm our democracy,” he said.

Tinubu, had in a video clip days before the September 19 Edo governorship election, called on the people of Edo to reject Governor Obaseki at the poll.

Obaseki, however emerged victorious at the poll, defeating APC candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by a wide margin.