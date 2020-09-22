Obaseki Congratulates Okorocha at 58

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, on his 58th birthday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Obaseki said: “I congratulate you on this auspicious occasion and I join your teeming well wishers in felicitation and prayers, that God grants you excellent health, wisdom and the courage to continue to speak truth to power and fight for the wellbeing of Imo people and Nigerians in general.”

The governor added: “Your contribution to the uplift of the downtrodden in Nigeria through the Rochas Okorocha Foundation is commendable, and I urge you to sustain the tempo to complement efforts of governments at various levels in furthering the nation’s advancement. Hearty cheers.”