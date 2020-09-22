Nigeria to Host World Energy Forum

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Nigeria will be hosting next year’s (2021) edition of the World Energy Forum (WEF) conference, the federal ministry of petroleum resources, has said.

This was disclosed during a courtesy visit by a delegation of the forum to the ministry, a statement by the Deputy Director of Information at the ministry, Enefaa Bob-Manuel, stated.

WEF says part of its objective is to provide leadership to achieve a universal energy access to benefit all nations and peoples and thereby promote economic, social, and human development worldwide.

The organisation also supports efficient, cleaner, and safer ways of producing and using conventional energy, while transforming global energy system to sustainable energy.

The President of the WEF, Dr. Harold Oh, who led the team, and was received by the Permanent Secretary, ministry of petroleum resources, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, noted that the country was ripe to host the event which had mostly held at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Oh, explained that he was in Nigeria to intimate relevant stakeholders of the forum’s resolve to have its 2021 conference in Nigeria, which according to him, will be the first of its conference on the African continent.

The WEF president thanked the permanent secretary for granting audience to his team and emphasised on the economic benefits of the WEF conference to Nigeria, and indeed the African continent.

In his response, Nabasu thanked the WEF leadership for counting Nigeria worthy to host its conference and assured the organisation’s visiting team of the ministry’s commitment at ensuring a successful hosting.