Nigeria Reinsurance Appoints Ale MD

By Ebere Nworji

The Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation has announced the appointment of Akinsola Ale as its new Managing Director.

His appointment has been confirmed by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Before his appointment, Ale was the Executive Director Technical Services of Nicon Insurance Limited and briefly acted as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

He was responsible for delivering on the enterprise-wide charge of steering the company to the path of sustainability and success and ensuring that the overall objectives of the organisation is met.

“His prudent management of financial resources and strong decision-making policies, coupled with his professional training over the years, as well as his ability to relate well with people of diverse backgrounds will be major assets in propelling the corporation to new heights,” the company said in a statement.

A graduate of Insurance from the University of Lagos (1989) and an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute (ACII), London (1991), Ale has over 30 years work experience in and outside the insurance industry with 25 years in top management positions.

Five of those years have been as Managing Director/CEO in organisations operating in diverse spectre of the economy, ranging from integrated marketing communications, printing, telecommunications and infrastructure development.

As pioneer Head of Marketing and Business Development at Sovereign Trust Insurance Company, “he developed market penetration skills for a new entrant in the insurance industry as well as all the indices critical to the success of a new organisation with the attendant challenges both in the short term as well as the medium/long term.”