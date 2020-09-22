Nigeria at 60: Alapomu Chairs Panel for Osun Essay Competition

The Alapomu of Apomuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi, Atoyebi II, has been nominated to chair the panel of judges that will determine the winners for the essay Competition organised by the Osun State Government through the Ministry of Regional Integration and Special Duties to commemorate the diamond jubilee anniversary of Nigeria.

Oba Afolabi will lead other distinguished Nigerians like an editor with Nigerian Tribune, Dr. Lasisi Olagunju; Dr. Temitope Akintunde, and Dr. Folorunso Oladapo, both educationists.

While Akintunde is the Head of Department of Economics in Osun State University, Oladapo is the Director of General Education Studies at the Adeleke University, Ede.

Bayo Adeyinka who is an author, public speaker and seasoned banker is also on the panel.

The essay competition is organised for Osun State indigenes in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Submission will close on September 25, 2020.