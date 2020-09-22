Covid-19: Ghana Lifts Ban on Football, Other Contact Sports

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has lifted a ban on contact sport including football.

The Ghana Premier League and the Division One league are expected to resume on 30 October.

All players, technical teams and management staff of clubs will be tested regularly for Covid-19.

Spectators will be allowed to fill only 25% of the seating capacity in match venues. Wearing of masks will also be mandatory.

No spectators will be allowed at training facilities.

President Akufo-Addo said the decision was based on the drastic decrease of Covid-19 active cases and the need for national teams to prepare for international competitions.

Ghana currently has 507 active Covid-19 cases and has confirmed nearly 300 deaths.

The restrictions were imposed in March to stop the spread of coronavirus.