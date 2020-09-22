Bello Sacks Kogi Revenue Service Management Team

By Ibrahim Oyewale

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has sacked the entire staff of the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service.

The sacking followed failure of the agency to meet its revenue target, said to be N1billion monthly.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed the sacking in a statement, adding that the Commissioner for Finance, Mukadam Idris, had been appointed to head the Interim Management Committee set up to oversee the agency.

Fanwo insisted that the sacking was predicated on “violation of corporate governance in the service,” saying the state government had to act to save the service from further violations.

He added, “The governor is conscious of things that have to do with excellent corporate governance, transparency and accountability.

“The 2019 Audited Financial Report of the service shows that there were infractions and the governor had to take a decision to ensure the service is repositioned.

“In the place of the Management, the governor has appointed an Interim Management Committee to oversee the daily affairs of the service.

“The newly appointed Interim Management Committee (IMC) is to be chaired by the Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Mukadam Idris.

Other members of the IMC are the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Mohammed (SAN); the Auditor General of the State, Alhaji Yakubu Okala; and the Auditor General for Local Governments, Alh. Usman Ododo, while the Accountant General of the State, Alhaji Momoh Jibrin is to serve as the secretary.

.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Idris confirmed that they had met with members of the suspended management team and told them to hand over to the most senior staff in their respective departments while the suspended chairman has also handed over.