Nigerian Risk Summit Holds Thursday

The issues, challenges and styles concerning leadership and followership risks will form the core of discussion at the fifth edition of the Nigerian Risks Summit and Awards scheduled to hold on Thursday September 17th.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Conrad Clark Nigeria Limited, Joachim Adebayo Adenusi.

According to him, the summit is important because of the need to effectively examine the leadership strategies and tactics of government bureaucrats, political and business leaders alongside civil society groups.

Adenusi, who also doubles as the Founder – Nigerian Risk and Leadership Summit, also stressed that strategic risk management and its effective use has become an essential skill for successful leaders today, adding that the future to address existential challenges that could move the nation from dependency to capacity, and from responsibility lodged in authority to responsibility shared by a community.

“Almost every nation, business and organisation is currently struggling with the impact of COVID 19 on the relationship between leaders and followers.

“Organisations or nations with historic leadership crises will be put to the test in an unimaginable way. Thus, new or better leadership strategies are required to address the obvious, deep-seated and structural issues which are creating an existential dilemma for the Nation Nigeria”, he pointed out.

With the COVID-19 exposing the vulnerability and lapses of Nigeria’s establishments, Adenusi believes it has become the tipping point for Nigeria to build a definitive position that necessitates preparation. This would form the various areas of discussion which the summit would address.

“The Nigerian Risks Summit and Awards, in this 5th edition, will take a critical look at the State of the Nation vis-à-vis the current leadership, economic, and security landscape of the country. Hence this year’s summit is themed: ‘Leadership versus Followership Risk – Uniting a Divided People.”

“The summit will feature expert and insightful deliberations on business, leadership, political and economic risk topics. The presentation of special achievement awards, the singular opportunity to network with influential men and women in the public and private sectors within Nigeria and internationally, and much more,” he added

The summit would feature Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria, as summit chairperson; Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group; Tunji Lardner, Segun Awosanya, among other speakers across Africa, who would present a great opportunity to motivate professionals, organisations across the nation to explore the evolution or perhaps devolution of managing risks, bringing together the best of breed that will give an opportunity to learn how to solve or adapt to challenges.