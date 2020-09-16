Enugu LG Moves to Establish Mass Transit Company

The Nkanu East Local Government Council in Enugu State, has pledged to give all necessary support to legislative initiatives aimed at boosting the rural economy, internally generated revenue, and the overall development of the local government area.

The Chairman of Council, Hon. Uchenna Nwobodo, stated this on Tuesday during a public hearing on a Bill for the Establishment of Nkanu East Mass Transit organised by the Nkanu East Legislative Council at the local government headquarters, Amagunze.

Nwobodo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Council, Hon. Cajetan Anichukwu, lauded the legislative initiative, which he said was in line with the rural development drive of the Government of Enugu State as well as the efforts of the Council to lift the leaving standards of the people.

“The Bill, when passed into a by-law will definitely give the Council the added impetus to expand the frontiers of infrastructural development agenda through the provision of Nkanu East Mass Transit. It will offer us desired opportunity to create more dividends of democracy for the greatest majority of the people of Nkanu East,” he said.