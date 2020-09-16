EdoDecides2020: My SIMPLE Agenda will Create Jobs, Reposition Economy, Says Ize-Iyamu

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this weekend’s Edo election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that his SIMPLE agenda would create jobs and reposition Edo economy.

Speaking Wednesday on The Morning Show on ARISE News where he and Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the two main candidates in this weekend’s Edo election are discussing their vision for the state, the APC candidate said he was in the race to rescue Edo and reposition the economy so that the people of the state can continue to again enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He said the SIMPLE agenda, which is an acronym that stands for Security, Infrastructural development, Manpower development, Public private partnership, Leadership and Employment creation, was all about job creation and repositioning the fortunes of the state economy.

Details later…