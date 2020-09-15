Police Arraign Commercial Driver for Alleged Manslaughter in Osun

* Court remands six for recording obscene video in shrine

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A 29-year-old man, Isiaka Adebayo, was yesterday arraigned before Osun State Magistrate Court in Osogbo over alleged manslaughter.

This is coming as the state Magistrate Court in the state capital yesterday ordered the remand of six accused persons, Tobiloba Isaac Jolaoso, 27, Ladiva Aije, 22, Juliet Semion, 24, Ahmed Olasunkanmi, 23, Adeniran Eritosin, 29, and Tunde Jimoh, 27 over alleged recording of obscene video at the Osun-Osogbo shrine.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob, told the court that the accused person committed the offense on September 10, 2020, at about 1p.m. at Aregbe junction, Ogo Oluwa in Osogbo.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused person, a driver of one unregistered Suzuki Carry Mini DYNA, did drive the vehicle in a manner which was dangerous, and consequently caused the death of one Mustapha Kabiru of No 6 Fadilulahi Area of Osogbo.

Akintunde further disclosed that the accused person drove the aforementioned vehicle on the highway without vehicle licence and road worthiness

However, he stated that the offence committed by the accused person is contrary to and punishable under section 27, 21(b),142 and 139 Cap 548 of RTA Laws of Nigeria 2012.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against him, as the defence counsel, Lukuman Adeleke, applied for the bail of the accused person in most liberal term.

In his ruling, Magistrate Isola Omisade granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum, and adjourned the case till November 23, 2020, for hearing.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate Court in Osogbo yesterday ordered the remand of six accused persons Jolaoso, Aije, Semion, Olasunkanmi, Eritosin and Jimoh over alleged recording of obscene video at Osun-Osogbo shrine.

Police prosecutor on the case, Idoko John, told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on July 25, 2020, at about 12:30p.m. at the Osun-Osogbo shrine in Osogbo.

Idoko alleged that the accused persons did act a film which appeared to bear pornographic picture of young girls who were half naked and thereafter published or send such to social media for public consumption.

He alleged that the accused persons conspired among themselves to act the film at the Osun-Osogbo traditional and religion ground thereby committed a misdemeanor against a religion.

The prosecutor disclosed that the accused persons unlawfully damaged window louvers of the police station.

He stated that the offence committed by the accused persons is contrary to and punishable under 516,233,517,451 Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun State 2002.

The six accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the allegations slammed against them.

One of the accused persons told the court that they only went to the shrine for excursion and took pictures.

The defence counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo, applied for the bail of the accused persons in most liberal term, saying the allegation is a bailable offence.

In his swift reaction, the prosecutor opposed the bail application by the counsel on the ground that the scene of the crime is an international worship ground, claiming that the act will tarnish the image of the religion

He said further that the accused persons are not resident of Osogbo and their location is not known by the police as one of them is a Cameroonian.

Oladipupo said if they are granted bail they are likely to cause breach of peace of the state and they can commit similar offence again.

In his ruling, Magistrate Isola Omisade ordered the remand of the six accused persons in Ilesa Correctional Centre, and adjourned the matter till September 17, 2020, for ruling on bail.