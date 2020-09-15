Plot to Burn INEC Office False, Says Edo PDP

The Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has described as false and mischievous allegation that it plans to burn the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo State, ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state on September 19.

Chairman of Media and Publicity Sub-committee of the Campaign Council, Chris Osa Nehikhare, in a statement, said the claim was a fabrication by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, which it said was made up of people with defeatist mindset, who are grasping at straws in the face of imminent defeat in the September 19 governorship election.

According to him, “We are amused by APC’s allegation of a plot to burn the INEC state office. The allegation is completely false and mischievous and should be totally disregarded.

“What should be troubling and of serious concern to Edo people, local and international observers in the election is the antic of the APC to accuse others of an action it intends to execute. There is a trail of this sort of accusation and we want the security agencies to take the accusation seriously as we are concerned that the APC might actually do what it has just accused others of.”

He noted that the state chapter of the PDP was prepared for the election, adding that the people would finally lay to rest the carcass of godfatherism in the state.