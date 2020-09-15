Osonuga Foundation Empowers Lagos Community, Nigerian Startups

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Dr. Freeman Osonuga Foundation has given seed funding to three Nigerian startups and donated food items and welfare materials to some underprivileged people in G Kappa Community in Ogombo, Lekki-Ajah, Lagos.

The DFO Foundation, originally known as Heal The World Foundation, is led by a successful real estate entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Freeman Osonuga. A statement by his publicist said he started his Foundation in 2010 and has made significant contributions to saving and improving the lives of the less privileged across the country through charity outreaches, food and welfare donations, medical supplies, cash support, seed funding, and advocacy for the rights of the physically challenged. “This, for Dr. Freeman Osonuga, is his active civic participation in improving the state of the country one community at a time.”

The statement said this edition of the DFO Foundation community charity outreach “empowered over a hundred households in G Kappa Community as a support programme for the needy, especially in this difficult time, as a result of the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy with its attendant effect on the livelihood of vulnerable Nigerians.” The statement said this humanitarian event had in attendance the Nigerian award-winning entertainer Iledare ‘Jaywon’ Juwonlo, the popular ‘This Year’ crooner who was more than happy to associate with the DFO Foundation in the incredible impact the non-profit organisation is making to improve the lives of Nigerians. “Jaywon, when interviewed, mentioned that his heart has always been for the socio-economic growth of the people and sees the need to collaborate with Dr. Freeman Osonuga in putting smiles on the faces of underserved Nigerians.

DFO Foundation also partnered with F2 Capital, an arm of FirstFounders Incorporated to disburse seed funding to three Nigerian startups, namely Heritage Couture, T-Majestic Gifts & Surprises, and Tomi’s Collections. These seed fundings also come with one-year business mentorship and grooming of the selected entrepreneurs. FirstFounders is a Nigerian led digital entrepreneurship and fundraising agency helping local and global market build and incubate the next big digital startups to grow the digital economy.

According to Osonuga, this is just the beginning of bigger philanthropic work, as he remains committed to improving the state of the nation in order to engender economic and social impact.