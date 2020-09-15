NCDMB, Waltersmith Host Information Minister at Ibigwe Modular Refinery Today

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), in collaboration with Waltersmith Petroleum Oil Limited, will today host the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhalji Lai Mohammed, at the Waltersmith Modular Refinery located at Ibigwe, Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The 5000 barrels per day modular refinery is being developed with equity investment by the NCDMB, in line with its vision to catalyse the development of critical oil and gas infrastructure and ensure optimal in-country hydrocarbon utilisation.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, had explained that the importance of the board’s investment initiative in modular refineries and related oil and gas projects include increase local refining capacity; create employment opportunities; provide refined petroleum products to consumers within the state and nearby states; and curb illegal refining and its environmental incidence.

NCDMB in a statement yesterday by its Corporate Communications Department, said the minister and his team were touring notable projects across the country as part of federal government’s efforts to spotlight transformational achievements recorded under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

NCDMB’s investment in the Waltersmith modular refinery was executed in June 2018, and actual development started soon after.

The project has progressed significantly and was slated for inauguration in May 2020, before the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic.