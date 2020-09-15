Gunmen Kill LG Director in Ekiti

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Gunmen have killed a Director in the Ekiti State Local Government Service Commission, Mr. David Jejelowo.

Jejelowo was killed at his residence that is located at Umesi Street, Igirigiri area of Ado Ekiti.

The Ekiti Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident to journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

Abutu said the gunmen had stormed Jejelowo’s residence around 1:00 am yesterday and shot him dead right in his room.

He said the police investigation would ascertain the motives of the assailants.

“I can confirm to you that the man named David Jejelowo was killed at his residence at Umesi Street, Odo Ado area of Ado Ekiti early this morning (Monday) by assailants.

“He was killed in his room by assailants whose intention we have not been able to establish as of now. But our investigation will reveal whether it was a case of assassination or robbery.

“We are assuring the public that the perpetrators shall be arrested and punished for their sins.”

Abutu added that the corpse of the former civil servant had been deposited in the morgue of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The police spokesman urged the public to oblige the police with veracious information that could help the police in checkmating killings and other crimes in the state.