Group Organises Concert

All is set for this Year’s ‘Green Worship’ 3.0 which will feature more than 17 sensational national and international gospel artistes from across the globe to an evening of worship and spiritual edification. Green Worship 3.0 is an initiative of Worship for Change which is aimed at raising awareness and support for organisations who are focused on indigent children, orphans and children with special needs. This Year’s concert which is scheduled to hold on September, 19, 2020, will take place online, thereby accommodating thousands of worshippers who would like to tune in anywhere across the globe.

At a recent online media Parley, the President and Chief Responsibility Office , Worship for Change, Wale Adenuga noted that it has been an amazing and humbling experience to use the platform of Worship For Change in assisting Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) across Nigeria who are making significant impact and positively changing lives.

He said financial proceeds from the concert would be evenly disbursed among six pre-selected registered NGOs across Nigeria who are stepping out of their way to positively change the narrative and experience for indigent children and kids with special needs.

“From 2017, we started to organize the Green Worship Concert. We had lots of artistes who came on board for free. These artistes come together to record music, and then the proceeds from the sale of the CDs are what we give out to charity.

“In 2019 alone, we were able to raise N3 million from the sale of music, and the funds were distributed to three charities In Nigeria. This year’s event offers us the opportunity to not just hold the concert in one location; there’s the availability to watch it from all over the world. We are expectant that we will raise more funds at this event more than the ones before it,” he pointed out.