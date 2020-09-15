Ellah Lakes Signs Produce Off-take Agreement with Pure Flour Mills

Goddy Egene

Ellah Lakes Plc has signed a produce off-take agreement with Pure Flour Mills Limited (PFM), a subsidiary DeUnited Foods Industries Limited, for the initial supply of a minimum of approximately 5000 metric tonnes of Cassava to its processing facility in Edo State.

In a notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday, Ellah Lakes said it expects to commence delivery of the initial tonnage to commence from the yields of the 2020/ 21 harvesting season.

Ellah Lakes Plc is a Nigerian agribusiness that is currently specialising in oil palm plantations in Edo & Delta States. It was incorporated on July 2nd, 1980 and got listed on the NSE on January 14th of 1993.