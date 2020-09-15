Bandits Kill One Person, Kidnap Seven Women in Katsina Village

* Banditry threatening execution of projects, SSG cries out

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Suspected Gunmen yesterday killed one person and kidnapped seven women in fresh onslaughts on Daulai village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is coming as the state government lamented that the spate of banditry and other nefarious activities bedeviling the state are posing serious threats to projects execution in eight frontline local government areas of the state.

The suspected bandits numbering about 30 stormed the village at about 1 a.m. yesterday shot sporadically, abducted their victims and rustled unspecified number of cows.

A resident of the village, Safiyanu Mannir, who confirmed the incident in an emotion-laden telephone conversation with THISDAY yesterday, said survivors of the attack have fled the village to nearby communities perceived to be safe.

He said the renewed attack on the village had thrown residents into perplexing situation that needs urgent attention, saying if nothing is done by security agencies to rescue the abducted women, they will remain in captivity as the villagers lack money to pay ransom.

Mannir said: “The gunmen numbering over 30 invaded our village (Daulai) at the early hours of Monday, precisely 1 a.m. They killed Ashiru Aliyu and kidnapped seven women. They also broke into shops and carted away foodstuffs and rustled hundreds of animals.

“We are calling on security agencies and the state government to intensify efforts in order to rescue our abducted women and prevent the attackers from invading our village again. Hundreds of our people have moved to Safana town and other communities for fear of another attack.”

He lamented that security agencies could not confront the bandits, calling for military bombardment of the hoodlums to pave the way for peace and harmonious coexistence in the riotous village.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, said one Ashiru, 50, was killed by the hoodlums during the invasion.

Isah, who could not ascertained the number of the kidnapped victims as of press time, said he would call the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Safana for updates.

Meanwhile, the state government has lamented that the spate of banditry and other nefarious activities bedeviling the state are posing serious threats to projects execution in eight local government areas of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, disclosed this to journalists yesterday while unveiling the state government’s scorecards under his office.

He said the state government has meaningful ongoing projects in eight frontline local government areas that shared boundary with the deadly Rugu forest, but due to the heinous activities of the bandits, the projects have been abandoned.

Inuwa enumerated some of the projects abandoned in the frontline local government areas of Batsari, Jibia, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Dandume and Sabuwa to include the Batsari-Shimfida road, Maidabino-Danmusa road and numerous water projects.

He said: “The contractors handling these projects commenced work but later abandoned the sites for fear of being attacked or killed by the bandits. The activities of the bandits had seriously crippled some of our projects in the areas.”